

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman who left her eight-month old son in a locked vehicle outside the Oshawa Centre over the weekend is now facing charges.

Police say that they were called to the parking lot of the mall at around 4:35 p.m. on Sunday after someone spotted the baby in the vehicle.

Police say that officers had to break a window in order to access the baby. He was taken to hospital as a precaution but is now doing well, according to police.

The temperature in Oshawa was 24.4 C at the time that the baby was located, according to data from Environment Canada.

It is believed that the baby may have been in the car for up to 45 minutes.

His mother, a 32-year-old woman from Bowmanville, has been charged with abandoning a child under 10 years old.

Her name is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the baby, police say.