Mother charged after eight-month old baby left in locked vehicle in Oshawa
A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 10:46AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 10:50AM EDT
A woman who left her eight-month old son in a locked vehicle outside the Oshawa Centre over the weekend is now facing charges.
Police say that they were called to the parking lot of the mall at around 4:35 p.m. on Sunday after someone spotted the baby in the vehicle.
Police say that officers had to break a window in order to access the baby. He was taken to hospital as a precaution but is now doing well, according to police.
The temperature in Oshawa was 24.4 C at the time that the baby was located, according to data from Environment Canada.
It is believed that the baby may have been in the car for up to 45 minutes.
His mother, a 32-year-old woman from Bowmanville, has been charged with abandoning a child under 10 years old.
Her name is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the baby, police say.