The mother of a three-year-old boy who drowned after he was swept into the Grand River in 2018 has pleaded guilty in his death.

On Tuesday morning, Michelle Hanson pleaded guilty to criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death via video in court.

On Feb. 21, 2018, Hanson and her son, Kaden Young, were driving in Amaranth Township, near Orangeville, when police said Hanson failed to stop at a road closure sign during a period of heavy flooding.

Their minivan went into the river and investigators said the boy slipped from his mother’s arms as they tried to escape the vehicle.

The toddler was swept away by the current and his body was discovered by a fisherman two months later.

Hanson was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death in October of that year.

In March 2019, family court documents revealed that Hanson allegedly tested positive for Percocet, OxyContin, and cocaine on the night of her son’s death.

Hanson’s trial was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.

-With files from CTV News Kitchener's Katherine Hill and CP24's Codi Wilson.