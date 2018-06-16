Motorcycle rider hurt in collision on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga succumbs to injuries
A motorcycle and vehicle that were involved in a collision on Hwy. 403 on Friday night are shown. (Kerry Schmidt)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 2:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 16, 2018 2:44PM EDT
A motorcycle rider that was injured in a collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Friday evening has succumbed to their injuries in hospital, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.
The collision, which involved the motorcycle and a car, occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Hurontario Street at around 6:10 p.m.
The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.