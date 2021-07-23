A motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being thrown off their bike while negotiating a turn on a Highway 407 on ramp on Friday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that the rider had taken the ramp from northbound Highway 410 to westbound Highway 407 when they lost control and ended up being thrown from the bike.

They were rushed to hospital in critical condition, where they remain.

“The ramp will be closed for several hours while OPP reconstruction teams do the work that they need to do on scene,” Schmidt said.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

More to come…