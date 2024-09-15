A 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a cargo van in Toronto’s west end on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue, near Bloor Street West.

According to police, a Chevrolet Express cargo van was heading south on Dundas Street West while two motorcycles were heading north.

The driver of the cargo van turned left and collided with a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Toronto Police Service’s traffic services division are leading the investigation.