Motorcyclist critically injured in collision in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Mississauga that sent a man to hospital.
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 11:22PM EDT
A man in his 30s has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Matheson Boulevard, east of Dixie Road, after 10:30 p.m.
Peel police say a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection.
The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is not known.