A motorcyclist has been seriously wounded in a collision in North York on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection Arrow Road and Deerhide Crescent, south of Finch Avenue West, around 5:30 p.m. after a motorcycle and two other vehicles collided.

Toronto paramedics say a man in his 50s has been rushed to a trauma centre with 'very serious' injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.