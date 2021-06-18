Motorcyclist critically injured in collision in North York
Toronto police are investigating a collision in North York that sent one person to hospital.
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 6:11PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 6:11PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been seriously wounded in a collision in North York on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection Arrow Road and Deerhide Crescent, south of Finch Avenue West, around 5:30 p.m. after a motorcycle and two other vehicles collided.
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 50s has been rushed to a trauma centre with 'very serious' injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.