Motorcyclist dead after collision in Brampton
Published Thursday, June 1, 2023 8:14PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.
Peel police said it occurred at the intersection of Airport Road and Steeles Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.