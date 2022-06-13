Motorcyclist dead following collision in North York
Published Monday, June 13, 2022 6:51PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 13, 2022 7:04PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following a serious collision in North York.
Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue West and Sentinel Road, west of Keele Street, around 6:15 p.m. on Monday evening.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24, after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car.
It's not your clear what caused the collision.
Police are advising motorists to expect closures and traffic delays in the area.