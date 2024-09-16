Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 403 in Burlington Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene east of Waterdown Road at approximately 9:40 a.m. for a serious collision involving an SUV.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was uninjured.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at Waterdown Road as a result.

Police haven’t said what caused the crash.

The lane closure is expected to last several hours as an investigation gets underway, police said.