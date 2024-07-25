Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Scarborough collision
Police are on the scene of a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a car in Scarborough on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)
Published Thursday, July 25, 2024 8:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2024 8:54PM EDT
A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough has left one man dead.
Toronto police say they received a call for a crash near Sheppard Avenue East and Atrium Lane, north of Kingston Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.