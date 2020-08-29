

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision with a car in North York Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue West, around 2:20 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating.

Road closures are in effect in the area.