A young adult male motorcyclist has non-life-threatening injuries after being injured in a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East.

According to Peel paramedics, the motorcycle rider was ejected.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Westbound Steeles at Torbram was closed for just under two hours as police investigated.