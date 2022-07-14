Motorcyclist in stable condition following collision with vehicle in Brampton
Published Thursday, July 14, 2022 6:09PM EDT
A young adult male motorcyclist has non-life-threatening injuries after being injured in a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Brampton, police say.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East.
According to Peel paramedics, the motorcycle rider was ejected.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Westbound Steeles at Torbram was closed for just under two hours as police investigated.