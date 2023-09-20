Motorcyclist rushed to hospital via emergency run after crash in city's east end
An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2023 7:16AM EDT
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital late Tuesday night after a crash in the city’s east end.
It happened near Kingston and Brimley roads at around 11 p.m.
In a post on social media, police said a car and motorcycle collided in the area and the motorcyclist was transported to hospital via emergency run.
The intersection was closed for hours for the investigation.
The condition of the motorcyclist is not known.