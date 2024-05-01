Motorcyclist rushed to hospital without vital signs after crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8:26AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8:26AM EDT
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital without vital signs following a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The collision occurred in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Port Union Road at around 7 a.m.
The westbound collector lanes are now closed at Whites Road for the police investigation.