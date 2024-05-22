A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and other parts of the province ahead of a cold front that will move through the province later today, Environment Canada says.

The watch is in effect across the GTA as well as areas further north, including Barrie and cottage country.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

⛈️Thunderstorm Outlook for today⛈️



Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon continuing into this evening. Some storms could become severe. ��



Hazards: wind gusts up to 100 km/h, up to toonie-sized hail and a tornado threat.☔#ONwx pic.twitter.com/FANqQaDWHd — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) May 22, 2024

Environment Canada warned that wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and “Toonie-sized hail” are possible, along with a risk of a tornado.

“Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be strong winds and hail. However, a tornado will also be possible,” the national weather agency noted.