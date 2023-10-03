A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries and another driver is facing charges after a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a motorcyclist was travelling southbound in the HOV lanes near Courtneypark Drive shortly before 7 a.m. when the driver was cut off.

“Traffic was slower in the other lanes and another passenger vehicle cut across… right in front of the path of the motorcyclist,” Schmidt said.

The motorcyclist, who has been identified as a 24-year-old Brampton man, was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, Schmidt said. His injuries are believed to be serious.

“Pretty frightening to see something like that happen, especially to a motorcyclist,” Schmidt added.

Schmidt said investigators have charged the driver involved.

The driver, he said, is also a Brampton resident and is currently in custody for careless driving.