Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle collision in Brampton
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:45PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:47PM EDT
A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a collision in Brampton on Saturday night.
Peel police were called to the intersection of Brisdale and Bovaird Drives just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said a motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver of the car remained on the scene.
The intersection has been closed for a police investigation.