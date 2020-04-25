A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a collision in Brampton on Saturday night.

Peel police were called to the intersection of Brisdale and Bovaird Drives just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said a motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the car remained on the scene.

The intersection has been closed for a police investigation.