A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after colliding with a deer in Caledon early Thursday morning.

The crash took place on The Gore Road, near Finnerty Sideroad, shortly before 7 a.m.

Peel Paramedics say the rider, believed to be a woman in her late 30s or early 40s, crashed into a deer that was crossing the roadway. They say she suffered “significant injuries.”

ORNGE Air Ambulance transported the victim to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto in non-life-threatening condition.

The Gore Road has been closed between Finnerty and Coolihans sideroads while crews tend to the scene.

It’s not yet known when the roadway will reopen.