Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash: police
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Weston Road in Toronto on Saturday night. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
Published Sunday, May 5, 2024 6:59AM EDT
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Saturday night.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) say the collision happened shortly after 10:50 p.m. on the Weston Road and 401 off-ramp intersection.
The vehicle struck the motorcyclist and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.