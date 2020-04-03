A cemetery in Midtown has locked its gates to keep the public out after people utilizing the grounds neglected to practice safe physical distancing.

Signs posted on the gates of the cemetery, which spans from Bayview Avenue to Yonge Street, notified people in the neighbourhood about the closure this week.

"Due to physical distancing restrictions required to slow the spread of COVID-19, we regrettably must close our gates indefinitely," Mount Pleasant Group said in a statement posted on social media, noting that it has also decided to lock the gates at a number of other cemeteries around the city. "This decision was not made lightly but it has become necessary."

Ward 12 Coun. Josh Matlow said Thursday that the cemetery is often used as a place for people to "escape the big city."

“For many of us it has been a place at least to be able to go for a walk and get some fresh air. The cemetery had to make this decision to close their gates immediately because far too many people have not been adhering to safe physical distancing," Matlow, who represents Toronto-St. Paul's, said.

People who have loved ones buried at the cemetery can still access the grounds.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city put a new bylaw in place on Thursday, ordering all residents who do not reside together to stay at least two metres apart in all public parks and squares.

Mayor John Tory said enforcement of the order will begin “immediately” and anyone who does not follow the new rules could face a fine of up to $5,000 if convicted.

The City of Toronto has also closed all facilities within public parks, including playgrounds, sports fields, tennis courts, and off-leash dog parks.

Matlow criticized those who seem to be ignoring the city’s orders.

“People need to get with the plan. People need to be part of the solution,” the Ward 12 councillor said.

“I think those of us who are seeing our public spaces being removed… are just fed up with these people who are being selfish, they are being idiots. They are not considering the lives and the well-being of other people.”