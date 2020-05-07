

Chris Foxy, CP24.com





Mount Pleasant Cemetery will reopen its gates ahead of Mother’s Day but it plans to close them on Sunday in order to prevent large crowds from paying their respects on what is usually its busiest visitation day.

A spokesperson for the large cemetery, which spans from Bayview Avenue to Yonge Street, said that a decision has been made to reopen the grounds from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday but close them for Mother’s Day itself on Sunday.

The cemetery will, however, reopen on Monday and remain open seven days a week going forward, albeit with limited hours.

“The decision to remain closed on Mother’s Day was a difficult one and one that the Bereavement Authority of Ontario is recommending all cemeteries in Ontario follow,” spokesperson Rick Cowan said. “We know how important Mother’s Day is to the families we serve. It is also the busiest visitation day for our cemeteries, drawing large crowds. As an essential service it is paramount that we keep funeral and cemetery staff safe and healthy to ensure our facilities can remain operational during this pandemic.”

The group that operates Mount Pleasant Cemetery previously opted to lock the gates to the grounds in early April amid concerns over people not following physical distancing guidelines.

It has been closed ever since but earlier this week Mayor John Tory did tell CP24 that he planned to reach out and ask whether they could reopen for Mother’s Day.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday, Tory said that he sees the decision taken by Mount Pleasant Cemetery as a good compromise that “will give people on either side of Mother’s Day the chance to visit their loved ones.”