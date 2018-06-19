

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Ministry of Transportation has been called in after dead animals were reportedly found strewn across several kilometres of a rural road southwest of Barrie.

In a message to CP24, Teresa Stewart said she was driving west on County Road 89 in Adjala-Tosorontio Township Tuesday morning when she turned north on Concession Road 3 and came across a disturbing sight.

“I couldn’t figure out what it was,” Stewart said. “The stench hit first. As it thinned out I realized they were animals.”

She said the trail of dead animals, which she guessed might be chickens, went on for several kilometres.

Shocked, Stewart called police to report the find.

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed to CP24.com that they received a call about “thousands” of dead animals strewn across the road.

Police said the Ministry of Transportation is aware of the situation and the roads department is attending the scene.

However it’s still not clear where the animals came from.

The Ministry of Transportation could not immediately be reached for comment.