

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Much of downtown Bolton remains “severely flooded,” one day after rising waters from the Humber River prompted numerous evacuations, Ontario Provincial Police say.

On Friday night, police told CP24 that more than 1.5 metres of water was pooling on some roadways after the Humber River overflowed its banks near King and Queen streets following several days of mild temperatures and steady rain.

The flooding is believed to be a result of multiple ice jams that have developed along the Humber River in Bolton.

Speaking with CP24 late Friday night, Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson said that there are plans to bring in heavy equipment to break up those ice jams.

“We have experts coming in with equipment to see what we can do to break down the ice flows so we can get this water moving and out of Bolton before there is any more flooding and damage that happens,” he said.

OPP say that some residents have been told to leave their homes as a result of the flooding, though they have not provided an estimate on how many.

Reports from the scene indicate that numerous homes and at least one apartment building had been evacuated as of late Friday night.

A temporary evacuation centre for displaced residents was set up at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness on Friday night and remains open.

In a message posted to Twitter early Saturday morning, OPP confirmed that much of downtown Bolton is still “severely flooded” and that “residents are still being evacuated.”

They are warning people to avoid the area if possible.

Officials with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority are currently on scene, as are Ontario Provincial Police and firefighters.

King Street is closed from David Street to Evans Ridge Road due to the flooding.