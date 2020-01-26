Multiple explosives, submachine gun seized in Stockyards: police
Guns including a 9mm Sterling Submachine gun (top right) are shown in Toronto police handout image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 26, 2020 10:16AM EST
A man and woman are facing a raft of charges after police raided a home in the Stockyards on Saturday and allegedly seized explosives, a submachine gun and a silencer.
Toronto police say a group from the Emergency Task Force and the K9 unit raided a home near St. Clair Avenue West and Old Weston Road at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Inside, they allegedly found a 9mm Sterling Submachine gun with a folding stock, a 7.62mm SKS rifle with a pistol grip, a silencer, a shotgun and one other firearm.
They also seized an unknown quantity of “suspected explosives.”
A 49-year-old man identified by police as Oskar Berrios Juarez, and a 35-year-old woman identified as Jennifer Neira were arrested and charged with 31 offences each.
They include possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, ten counts of making or possessing an explosive and careless storage of a firearm.
They are both expected to appear at Old City Hall courts Sunday for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1100.