Police say there are “multiple” victims after a shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Charles and St. Nicholas streets, just south of Yonge and Bloor streets, at 6:06 a.m. for reports of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, multiple victims were located.

It’s unclear how many people were shot, according to police, but paramedics tell CP24 that at least two people have been rushed to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. Suspect descriptions have not been released.

Police said this is not an active shooter situation.

Road closures in the area are in effect as an investigation gets underway

A media officer is expected to attend the scene to provide an update.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.