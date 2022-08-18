People interested in running for Toronto's 2022 municipal election have until Friday at 2 p.m. to sign up.

Candidates can file their nomination for the offices of mayor, councillor, and trustee for Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, and Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir.

An appointment is required to file a nomination paper with the City Clerk to become a candidate. All appointments be held at the Toronto Elections City Hall office at 100 Queen St. W. The office is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding statutory holidays) and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. Walk-ins will be accepted, but candidates may have to wait for an available time.

Details about what’s required to become a municipal election candidate can be found online here.

Anyone interested in running for school board trustee should visit the 2022 Ontario municipal and school board election web site.

Individuals, corporations, and trade unions who intend to spend money to promote, support or oppose a candidate must register as a third-party advertiser between May 2, 2022 and October 21, 2022.

Election day is Monday, October 24.