

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A meeting of Cobourg town council came to a sudden halt on Tuesday night after a bat got loose in the chambers.

Video footage obtained by CP24 shows members of town council, including Mayor John Henderson, throwing suit jackets and a large blanket at the bat as it erratically flew above them in the chambers at Victoria Hall.

After about 10 minutes the bat went into an adjacent committee room and a member of council rushed over to slam the door behind it, allowing the meeting to resume.

Maintenance staff were then called in to deal with the situation.

The meeting proceeded as scheduled after a brief recess.