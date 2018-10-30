

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The mother of a 44-year-old security guard who was fatally gunned down at a North York plaza earlier this month made an emotional appeal Tuesday for his killers to turn themselves in as police released chilling surveillance video of the incident.

“To whoever killed my son, I am appealing to you and your conscience. My family has been shattered,” Sandra Cooke said at a news conference at Toronto Police headquarters.

“He wasn’t just my son; he was a father, brother and partner. And I want someone to look at my family and say that they’re sorry for their actions.”

Dwayne McMillan was working security at a store on Keele Street, south of Steeles Avenue West, on Oct. 2 at around 9:30 p.m. when he was shot and killed.

Police have said the store was an illegal marijuana business and have described the incident as a robbery gone wrong. McMillan himself was not involved in the sale of marijuana, but controlled entry to the store through a buzzer.

Two teens have been charged in the case so far, but police have said that there are two more suspects who are still outstanding.

“Today we are releasing surveillance video from the plaza in the hopes of identifying the other two suspects,” Det. Paul Worden said.

In the video, two of the suspects are seen walking toward the dispensary. Worden said they had been waiting in a parked vehicle for around 15 minutes.

One of the suspects – alleged to be a young offender who has already been charged in the case – then goes to knock on the door to try to gain entry.

Another suspect – a male in a Puma track top with a hood – is seen leaning against a wall next to the dispensary door. He walks toward the door with a handgun at one point and appears to be pushed back.

The surveillance video then shows two other males who come running, one of them armed with a rifle.

McMillan is gunned down as he tries to chase the suspects off and then all four suspects run away.

The suspect vehicle was found on fire near the intersection of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue about 24 hours later.

Police allege that the male who knocked on the door and the male seen holding the assault rifle are the two suspects who have already been charged in the case.

Worden said police are still trying to identify the male who is seen leaning against the wall in the video and the second male who comes running in after the initial scuffle.

“As you can imagine, anyone who could callously shoot an individual and leave him there is dangerous to society,” Worden said. “We’d like to get these two suspects off the street, so we’re urging anyone who may have information to contact the homicide squad.”

Worden said it’s likely that the suspects had some knowledge of the store prior to the robbery because it was not commonly known that there was marijuana there.

“We believe you would have to know what was going on in that particular unit to know that there was marijuana there,” he said. “It wasn’t something that was readily known. So we believe that the suspects had some connection previous to the shop.”

McMillan would have had to buzz them into the store for them to gain entry, but they never made it past the vestibule area, Worden said.

“They never got into the premise. Mr. McMillan did his job,” Worden said.

At the news conference, police displayed both the rifle alleged to have been used in McMillan’s murder and a semi-automatic weapon and three magazines that were seized when police executed a search warrant in the case.

“They’re meant to kill,” Worden said. “It’s uncommon that those type of weapon are seen, but they’re used to create maximum damage when they’re used.”

Victim was a father of four

Cooke said her son’s behaviour in the robbery was characteristic.

“That’s the person he is. He would fight his last fight just to make sure you were okay.” She said. “He was doing a job. That’s all I can think of – he’s not coming home. That’s all I can think of. He’s not coming home and he has four children. His boys, his boys they were so close. They loved that man and he loved those boys and now he’s gone. “

She said she had previously urged her son to leave the security job at the store for something else and he was planning on doing so before he was killed.

“He knew it was never safe, but it was a job and it’s not easy to get a decent job out there that’s going to pay you,” she said.

She also said McMillan was “a big guy” and everybody loved him.

Cooke said she feels more sympathy than anger toward those who killed her son.

“You have to feel sorry for them or else I’m going to be angry. I might be tempted to pick up a gun and go kill them myself,” she said. “Because it hurts. My grandchildren now have no father.”

However she had strong words when it came to the topic of guns on the city’s streets.

“If I went to buffalo and bought a pair of shoes I’m stopped at the border. I want to know; how do these keep getting in? Every day somebody gets shot in this city. Where are the guns coming from?” she said.

She said she has faith that justice will eventually be done and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“As a mother, I am appealing to every mother out there. This could be your son who was taken, or your son who took mine. So I’m asking you please, as a mother, if you know of anything, please come forward,” Cooke said. “And if you’re the person who knows something about, or is responsible for, my son’s death – come forward and let’s put an end to it.

“Because life is so unpredictable. It could be your mother standing here and asking a plea to the public. This could be your grieving family up here. If you know anything come forward and please give us closure.”