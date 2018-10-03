

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the victim who was fatally gunned down in the city’s York University Heights neighbourhood Tuesday night as a 44-year-old man.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at an industrial plaza on Keele Street near Steeles Avenue West at around 9:36 p.m. last night.

A male victim was found with obvious signs of trauma. Paramedics tried to revive him, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Dwayne McMillan of Toronto.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area and are asking anyone wiuth information to get in touch with investigators.