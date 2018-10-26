

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The mother of a 44-year-old man fatally gunned down in York University Heights said it was “satisfying to meet the gaze” of one of two teenagers charged in his death while sitting in a courtroom on Friday afternoon.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of Toronto-resident Dwayne McMillan.

On Oct. 2., emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza in the area of Keele Street and Canarctic Drive at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Investigators previously said the business, where the incident took place, was running an illegal marijuana dispensary. Police said they believe the suspects intended to rob the dispensary but “it turned bad.”

McMillan was located at the scene with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto paramedics.

Police said McMillan was a security guard at the business and stressed that he was not involved in the sale or distribution of drugs.

“My son’s dead. He’s never going to come back. For something senseless,” McMillan’s mother Sandra Cooke told reporters at a Toronto courthouse on Friday.

After waiting at the courthouse for six hours, Cooke said she leaned forward purposely from her chair to catch the young man’s gaze from the prisons box. He looked at her with no expression as Cooke shook her head.

“Just to see a child, he’s a child, he doesn’t even look 20,” she said. “He’s a young black man, I don’t even think he knew what he did.”

Jahnoye Carpenter, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each facing one count of second-degree murder and one counter of arson to property in connection with the investigation.

Investigators said they are still searching for two additional suspects but no descriptions have been provided.

“As early as next week we’ll be releasing some video and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these parties,” Det. Paul Worden told CP24 on Thursday night. “Anyone who would know these parties would be able to identify them from the video we got so my hope is to avoid having to release this video and have their images put all over the media that they just contact a lawyer and come in so we can do this quietly.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).