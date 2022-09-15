Toronto will soon have a new chief of police.

Today, the Toronto Police Board announced Myron Demkiw, a 32-year veteran of the force, will serve as the city’s next police chief.

He is currently TPS’ Acting Deputy Chief of Specialized Operations Command.

Interim Police Chief James Ramer, whose contract runs until the end this year, will continue to lead the force until Demkiw begins his new role.

Ramer tweeted his support for Demkiw's appointment.

I am extremely pleased that @TPSMyronDemkiw will be the next Chief @TorontoPolice. He is the right choice and will serve our city with distinction and the highest levels of integrity and professionalism. I will be honoured to turn over command to him on December 19, 2022. https://t.co/fFCNGfOvQW — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) September 15, 2022

In a release, TPS Board called Chief Designate Demkiw a "national police leader, who has dedicated his career to enhancing public safety in partnership with Toronto’s diverse communities, including preventing and effectively combatting gun and gang violence, while supporting the police service’s ongoing reform and modernization agenda.”

Today, the Board announced it has selected @TPSMyronDemkiw as the next Chief of the @TorontoPolice. He's a highly respected national police leader, dedicated to enhancing public safety in partnership with Toronto’s diverse communities. See our statement: https://t.co/C1ncof6NlT — Toronto Police Services Board (@TPSBoard) September 15, 2022

A member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces, Demkiw will assume the role of Chief of Police on Dec. 19 after a three-month transition period. He is set to hold a press conference on his first official day to outline his priorities.

Demkiw said he’s “honoured” to be the city’s next chief of police and is “deeply invested in the city of Toronto and its people.”

“I am committed to the integrity and success of the Toronto Police Service,” he said.

“I will spend the next 95 days in transition and supporting Chief Ramer before I assume command on December 19, 2022. I look forward to engaging with our Members, the public, and the media when I begin the role of Chief of Police later this year.”

This news comes just days after TPS lost one of its long-time members, Const. Andrew Hong, in a shooting rampage.

“The Board recognizes that this is an extremely difficult and sensitive period for our Members and their families, as they grapple with the recent tragic loss of PC Andrew Hong, with the immense grief, sorrow and pain that it brings. This is an organization, and, indeed, a city in mourning, and we make this announcement in somber acknowledgement of this important fact,” they said.

“However, given that this formal decision has now made by the Board, and its clear and direct impact on both the Members of this Service, and the members of Toronto’s communities, we make this announcement today, to share a matter of significant organizational and public interest.”

Demkiw also acknowledged that this news comes at a time when the TPS is mourning the loss of one of their own.