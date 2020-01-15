

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A mysterious gas-like odor that has prompted dozens of people to call 911 since late Tuesday night has been traced to a grease manufacturer in Etobicoke.

The calls for the smell of natural gas were mostly from residents in the southwestern part of the city but weren’t concentrated in any particular neighbourhood, leaving emergency officials scratching their heads as they worked to determine the source of the smell.

Toronto Fire says that there were more than 60 calls on Tuesday night and another 20 on Wednesday morning.

At one point, seven Enbridge trucks were patrolling the city in an attempt to pinpoint the source of the smell.

Fire officials, however, now tell CP24 that the smell has been traced to the Battenfield Grease manufacturing plant near Kipling Avenue and The Queensway in Etobicoke.

The smell came from a manufacturing ingredient, officials say.

There is not believed to be any public safety risk as a result.