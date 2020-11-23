

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are temporarily pulling out of the Atlantic bubble as COVID-19 cases rise in the region.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said today anyone entering the province from the Atlantic region must isolate for 14 days -- as visitors from the rest of the country are required to do.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said today his province is suspending all non-essential travel to the Island for two weeks.

Newfoundland and Labrador and the Island were part of the so-called Atlantic bubble -- along with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick -- in which Atlantic residents were allowed to travel freely without isolating.

Furey says the travel restrictions begin Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

In Nova Scotia, stricter public health rules limiting gatherings entered into effect in the Halifax region and neighbouring Hants County today after the province identified 19 new COVID-19 infections on Friday and Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.