The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of mozzarella and cheddar cheese distributed by Gaton's Foods Dairy due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall covers Nature's Best shredded cheddar cheese, shredded cheddar/mozzarella cheese, and sliced cheddar cheese, as well as Zavat Chalav shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded cheddar & mozz cheese and sliced cheddar cheese thins.

The products were sold in a range of sizes from 150g to 800g packages, with best-before dates of Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, 2023.

They were sold in Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed nationally

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the products.

Symptoms of a Listeria infection include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.