NDP bus breaks down during swing through southwestern Ontario
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath waves to a crowd of supporters as she arrives for a campaign stop in Sarnia, Ontario on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:56PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 30, 2018 7:15PM EDT
WATFORD, Ont. -- Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath had an unexpected campaign stop during her swing through southwestern Ontario on Wednesday -- a campaign bus breakdown.
Horwath's bus, dubbed the "Proletariat Chariot" by media riding on it for the campaign, experienced mechanical problems on Highway 402 near Watford, Ont.
The bus pulled over safely after a burning smell started to enter the cabin.
A faulty fanbelt was believed to be the problem.
"I'm going to check the engine," Horwath said, walking off the bus to assess the situation.
"Time for a .FanbeltChange4TheBetter," she tweeted a short time later.
Horwath's communications team said the breakdown was proof their campaign is "hot."