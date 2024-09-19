

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will join the Bloc Québécois in blocking a non-confidence motion next week when the Conservatives attempt to topple the the government.

The planned votes from the Bloc and the New Democrats eliminate the possibility of a snap election next week.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced he will put forward a motion that simply states that the House had no confidence in the government or the prime minister.

If it were to pass, it would likely mean Canadians would be heading to the polls, but Singh says he's not going to let Poilievre tell him what to do.

The Conservatives mocked the NDP in the House for saying they had "ripped up" its deal to support the Liberals, despite plans to vote to keep them in power.

Liberal House leader Karina Gould says there is much work the government still needs to do, and that Singh has realized the consequences of potentially bringing down the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.