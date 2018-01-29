

The Canadian Press





JARVIS, Ont. - Provincial police say thousands of pigs have died in a large barn in southwestern Ontario caught fire early Monday morning.

They say firefighters were called to the Jarvis, Ont., fire at about 1 a.m., where they found a barn fully engulfed in flames.

Police say that while firefighters were there, a second barn close to the first caught fire.

Both barns were destroyed and police say nearly 4,000 pigs were killed.

Police say Haldimand County Fire Services are continuing to monitor the fire and extinguish hot spots.

They say the cause of the fire is under investigation.