Toronto police have launched an investigation after a woman wearing a hijab was reportedly threatened by a man armed with a knife on the TTC.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Monday afternoon, police spokesperson Cindy Chung confirmed that officers were called to Wilson Station for a report of a person with a knife just before 5 p.m. on March 9.

Chung did not provide any further details about the investigation, but said that members of the Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Unit have been notified and “specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed.”

“Toronto Police are aware of this incident and are currently investigating, including reviewing TTC camera footage,” she said.

News of the investigation comes hours after National Council of Canadian Muslims released a statement, calling on police to investigate the incident as a “hate-motivated crime” and “urgently apprehend the armed assailant.”

In the statement, the organization said that a woman wearing a hijab was riding the subway between Vaughan Metropolitan and Finch West stations when a “man approached her and peppered her with questions about her religion.”

The group stated that the man then said “you know what we do with people like you” before “unsheathing a large knife he pulled out of his backpack.”

“The survivor ran for her life across several subway cars until a bystander helped by pulling the emergency alarm on the train,” the statement notes.

Police have not released any specifics about the incident, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

However, the statement from the NCCM did include an account from the alleged victim, who was identified using a pseudonym.

“I never thought something like this could happen on public transit in front of all these people,” the woman said.

“The moment I saw him take out his knife, I ran and ran until I was out of breath and a stranger helped me. I’ve never been so afraid in my life. I hope the police find this man and take him into custody and get him some help so he doesn’t do this to any other Muslim women again.”

1/3. Last week, a young #Muslim woman had a knife pulled on her in the #Toronto subway.



A man approached her and peppered her with questions about her religion. Then pulled out a large knife. She ran for her life and escaped. pic.twitter.com/LxyItpqOyv — NCCM (@nccm) March 13, 2023

In the statement, Nadia Hasan, NCCM’S COO, described what happened as a “brazen Islamophobic attack on a young Muslim woman who was just trying to go about her everyday life.”

“This is not the first time we have seen an Islamophobic attack on a Muslim woman who wears a hijab on public transit,” she said.

“There is a problem in this country where spaces that most Canadians take for granted simply aren’t safe for Muslim women and people of colour. The recent spate of attacks on the TTC is alarming. It’s time for change.”

This latest call for action comes on the same day that Toronto police announced they’re scaling back their presence on the TTC following a spate of recent violent incidents.

Back in January, 80 additional police officers were deployed to patrol the transit system at a cost of roughly $1.5 million a month.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, in a tweet posted late Monday afternoon, said Islamophobia is unacceptable in anywhere Toronto, including on our transit systems.

“I’m extremely troubled by the incident described by NCCM today,” she tweeted, adding she’s reached out to Toronto police who “confirmed they are investigating this with the cooperation of (the TTC).”

“People must be able to ride transit without fear of violence, threats or hatred.”

York South-Weston MPP Michael Ford also took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

"Islamophobia and hate of any kind is unacceptable and has no place in Ontario. My thoughts are with the woman who went through this horrifying incident," he wrote.

"I have complete faith that Toronto police will leave no stone unturned as they investigate this incident in its entirety."