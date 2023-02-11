Canada’s largest Catholic diocese has a new archbishop.

Early Saturday morning, the Vatican announced the appointment of Bishop Francis (Frank) Leo as the new archbishop for the Archdiocese of Toronto, which runs from Toronto to Georgian Bay and from Oshawa to Mississauga and comprises almost two million Catholics, roughly 400 priests, and 225 parishes.

Leo, who was ordained a priest on Dec. 14, 1996 and appointed Monsignor in Jan. 2012, previously served as the Auxiliary Bishop of Montreal. Pope Francis appointed Leo as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Montreal in July 2022.

“It is with great humility that I accept this appointment from the Holy Father to serve the faithful of the Archdiocese of Toronto. I thank Pope Francis for the confidence he has placed in me," Leo wrote in a statement, thanking Cardinal Thomas Collins for his “ongoing support and years of faithful and inspiring service to the Church.”

“This was a most unexpected appointment, yet I have learned throughout my priesthood and service to the Church that God’s special plans for us unfold in unexpected moments that lead to tremendous blessings.”

Leo asked the archdiocese to pray for his as he prepares to “join them and journey together in celebrating and sharing the joy and beauty of our faith.”

“Be assured of my prayers for all of you,” he said.

This news comes just weeks after Collins announced his resignation as Archbishop of Toronto. He stepped down on Jan. 16, the day of his 75th birthday. All bishops are required to submit their resignation when they turn 75.

Once Leo is installed, Collins will become Archbishop Emeritus of Toronto. He will still remain a cardinal and as a member of the College of Cardinals may participate in a conclave until his 80th birthday and be part of any Vatican committees.

Collins, who will continue to live within the Archdiocese of Toronto, was ordained to the priesthood in 1973. He was named bishop in 1997 and installed as Archbishop of Toronto in 2007 before being elevated to the College of Cardinals in 2012. Previously, Collins served as Bishop of Saint Paul, Alberta and Archbishop of Edmonton, Alberta.

Archbishop-designate Leo, who speaks English, French, Italian, and Spanish, will be officially installed as the 14th Archbishop of Toronto at St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica. The date for that ceremony will be confirmed in the coming days, the diocese said in a release.

“I offer my prayers, best wishes and full support for Archbishop-designate Leo as he prepares to serve the people of the Archdiocese of Toronto. His knowledge of the Church, both in Canada and around the world, as well as his unfailing service over many years, demonstrates his commitment to serve joyfully and faithfully,” Collins said.

“I invite the Catholic community in the archdiocese to join me in giving thanks to God as we pray for our new shepherd.”