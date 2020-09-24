The number of new COVID-19 cases has once again surpassed 400 in Ontario today after the province reported a slight dip in new infections on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials recorded 409 new cases of the virus on Thursday, up from the 335 confirmed one day earlier.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 30,000 tests were completed over the past 24 hours, bringing the case positivity rate up to 1.4 per cent.

The seven-day rolling average is now 402, marking the first time this number has surpassed 400 in months.

One week ago, the province's seven-day rolling average stood at 287.

Of the new cases reported today, 151 are in Toronto, 82 are in Ottawa and 46 are in Peel Region.

About 63 per cent of all new cases are in people under the age of 40, Elliott said.