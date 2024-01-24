

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Federal New Democrats are seeking guidance from local Edmonton people who the party says are on the front lines of Canada's housing crisis.

The city declared a state of emergency earlier this month amid a higher rate of homelessness following the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDP members of Parliament met today with local housing experts to seek suggestions for how Ottawa can address the housing needs of lower-income households.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Liberal and Conservative housing policies favour private development to fix Canada's housing shortage.

But he says the government also needs to find ways to invest in non-profit housing, purpose-built rentals and co-operative housing.

The party's mental-health critic Gord Johns says the free market can't be trusted to solve the country's affordability crisis and more solutions are needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.