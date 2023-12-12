New evidence in the Kenneth Law case led police to lay more than a dozen second-degree murder charges against the 57-year-old Mississauga man, investigators said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Tuesday, York Regional Police Insp. Simon James, who is leading the multi-jurisdictional investigation, said Law now faces 14 second-degree murder charges in addition to the 14 counts he was already facing for allegedly counselling or aiding suicide. This brings the total number of charges Law is facing to 28.

“These new charges all relate to the same 14 victims that we updated the public on previously,” James confirmed.

The new charges were filed at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Monday and were previously reported by CTV News Toronto.

The alleged victims, who range in age from 16 to 36, resided in regions across Ontario, including Toronto, York Region, Durham Region, London, Ont., Thunder Bay, Waterloo, and Peel Region. While police are not releasing any information about the individuals, James said more than one is under the age of 18.

Police allege Law used a number of online storefronts to sell sodium nitrite, a preservative used for meat processing that can be lethal in large doses.

Websites associated with Law appeared to sell rubber tubing, gas masks and other dangerous materials which can be used for suicide, police have said.

The charges against Law have not been proven in court. Law's lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, told CP24 on Tuesday that his client plans to plead not guilty to all charges.

James would not discuss what led investigators to lay murder charges in the case, noting that police are trying to “preserve the investigation.”

“We are constantly assessing evidence and it is a very ongoing investigation and it is a continuous investigation and I can say that evidence has come in that supports the charge of second-degree murder. I can’t speak to that evidence at this time to preserve the investigation,” he said.

“Second-degree murder is quite complex and there are various facets to that charge. I’m not going to speak to that today.”

Investigators previously said that they believe Law sent more than 1,200 packages that may have contained instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries.

Eleven police services in Ontario are part of the province’s multi-jurisdictional team.

“We are aware of other police investigations in other jurisdictions outside the province of Ontario and we are aware of other investigations in other countries outside of Canada,” James said Tuesday.

“We continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and collaborate with them globally.”