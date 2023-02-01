

The Canadian Press





The CEO of an organization that represents Ontario’s not-for-profit and municipal long-term care homes says new national standards for long-term care are good, but more funding is urgently needed.

Lisa Levin of AdvantAge Ontario says homes need funding for front-line staff, infection prevention and control, and better environments for residents to live in.

The Health Standards Organization released updated standards yesterday, including that residents should get at least four hours of direct care every day and that staff receive adequate and competitive compensation.

Ontario's long-term care minister says the province will be looking at the standards but wouldn't want to -- quote -- "water down" what it's already doing, including a goal of an average of four hours of direct care per resident per day by 2025.