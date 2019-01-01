New penalties for distracted driving go into effect across Ontario today
In the WPS’ last distracted driving campaign in April 2018, 480 drivers were ticketed. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 7:37AM EST
Ontario drivers are facing harsher penalties for distracted driving starting today.
The provincial government introduced the new rules in a bid to improve road safety.
Those convicted of driving while distracted, including texting while behind the wheel, will have their licence suspended for three days.
First-time fines now range from between $615 to $1,000, up from the previous minimum of $490.
Drivers will also be docked three demerit points for a first distracted-driving offence.
Provincial police say the measures are necessary to reinforce the fact that driving while distracted poses a safety risk that many drivers ignore.