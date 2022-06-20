CP24 has obtained new video that shows the moment gunfire erupted at a Scarborough car rally on Sunday, wounding four people.

The shooting took place at an unsanctioned meet up in a parking lot on McCowan Road just north of Highway 401 at around 8 p.m.

Three men and one woman were all struck by gunfire and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

It was part of a rash of Father’s Day shooting incidents that Mayor John Tory has called “extremely disturbing.”

The video obtained by CP24 on Monday appears to have been taken from the passenger seat of a vehicle as it pulls into the parking lot. In it you can hear at least 10 gunshots in quick succession. Several individuals are then seen ducking behind their cars for cover.

Police have said that the car rally was initially planned for the Brock Road and Highway 401 area in Pickering but was relocated after Durham police learned about it in advance and decided to proactively close down the parking lot.

“We were notified later in the afternoon that that event was moving west,” Toronto police Supt. Steven Watts told reporters on Monday morning. “We had no indication there was going to be any type of conflict other than that it was a large unsanctioned event.”

Durham police have told CP24 that 200 to 300 vehicles showed up at the initial planned meet up point for the unsanctioned event.

They said that there were no arrests, however 20 tickets for Highway Traffic Act violations were issued.