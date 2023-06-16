Two suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday after they allegedly stole a large quantity of merchandise from a Courtice liquor store and then attempted to carjack a tractor-trailer while fleeing police.

Police were first called to the Darlington Boulevard and King Street East area after the suspects were reportedly seen fleeing from an LCBO in a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.

Police say that the truck struck another vehicle at Highway 2 and Clarington Boulevard but kept going.

Police then located the vehicle and began a pursuit but called off the chase once the Durham Regional Police helicopter was in place and able to track the video from the air.

Footage from the helicopter, released by police, shows the truck speeding along Highway 401 at a speed approaching 200 kilometres an hour.

The vehicle then exits the highway in Whitby and is seen pulling into a gated compound in the South Blair Street and Water Street area, where police say that its occupants got out and attempted to carjack the tractor trailer.

The video doesn’t show the attempted carjacking but does shows police converging on the area and pulling the suspects out of the tractor-trailer moments later.

“Air1 continued to monitor the suspects while officers staged in the area,” a news release notes. “Police converged on the area and with the assistance of K9 and Air1, took the two suspects into custody.”

Ajitpal Gill, 33, of Brampton and Gurvinder Kang, 40, of Brampton, are facing a combined 24 charges.

For a full list of charges follow this link.