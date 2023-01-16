One of Harbourfront Centre’s most popular attractions is closed for the season and won’t be reopening permanently.

Harbourfront Centre, in an update posted to its website, said its skating rink will not be operational this season due to the commencement of construction to “update and refresh the area of the Harbourfront Centre campus.”

“We look forward to welcoming you back to the reimagined space once construction is completed in the summer of 2023,” they wrote.

In a statement provided to CP24, the cultural organization’s spokesperson Natasha Laird noted that the location of the rink is “being completely updated and revitalized into a new plaza that will be a wonderful space for the public all year round.”

She said going forward it will not be a permanent rink like it once was. Instead, Laird said, there would be “opportunities for temporary winter skating activations within the new space in the future.”

“This (new plaza) is part of a larger update and revitalization happening at our Harbourfront Centre campus which includes updates to our main building (currently underway) and updates that have already been made to our wonderful outdoor concert stage,” she wrote.

“Our goal is to always be a place that helps Canadians engage in arts and culture while being a key part of the community and supporting Canada’s creative future. These updates help us to be an accessible space for the public to continue to enjoy arts, culture, and community and we’re excited to see them come to life year-round.”

Laird added that the space where the skating rink was once permanently located would remain an “open outdoor space for the public to enjoy anytime with trees and a beautiful view of the water.”

“It is not changing into another type of use. It is still an outdoor public space for all to enjoy,” she assured.

Many residents of communities located along the waterfront learned about the rink’s closure during York Quay Neighbourhood Association’s online meeting on Jan. 10.

Angelo Bertolas, YQNA’s chair, told CP24.com that his members are “devastated with the announcement of the permanent closure of the skating rink,” which he said they were told is due to “funding shortages.”

Bertolas, who chaired last week’s meeting, said they only learned of this situation during their regular members Zoom meeting as the organization “routinely ask Harbourfront to give us updates on new events and developments.”

“The skating rink is a wonderful place to spend some outdoor time getting exercise and fresh air along the water’s edge. The waterfront desperately needs winter activation for the many condo dwellers, visitors and tourists,” he said in a statement provided to CP24.com, adding Harbourfront Centre is a “crucial component of Toronto’s waterfront which attracts millions of tourists to the city and is a gathering place for local residents.”

“We sincerely hope that our three levels of government recognize this urgent need and step up and provide the necessary funding to ensure the longevity of Harbourfront Centre our jewel on the waters edge.”

CP24.com has reached out to Harbourfront Centre for further elaboration on their plans for the site.