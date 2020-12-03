A Newmarket hospital has taken over the management of a nursing home in King City, where 80 per cent of residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has approved a voluntary management agreement between Southlake Regional Health Centre and King City Lodge Nursing Home, which has been dealing with an outbreak since Nov. 7.

According to York Region Public Health, 28 of the 35 residents at the home have been diagnosed with the disease. Seven of those residents have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, 20 of the 47 staff members at the facility have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry said the agreement is aimed at helping the home, located in the area of Keele Street and 16th Sideroad, control the outbreak.

"Protecting the health and well-being of Ontarians, especially our long-term care residents who are most vulnerable, is our top priority," Minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement.

"I thank the dedicated staff at Southlake Regional Health Centre and King City Lodge Nursing Home for working together to stop the COVID-19 outbreak in this long-term care home."

The arrangement will be in effect for 90 days.