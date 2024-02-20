NHL upholds 5-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2024 12:57PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2024 12:57PM EST
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld Morgan Rielly's five-game suspension for cross-checking after the NHL Players' Association filed for an appeal.
The league's department of player safety banned the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman last week for his cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa's 5-3 victory on Feb. 10.
Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after the centre fired a slapshot into an empty net from close range with 5.1 seconds left in regulation. Greig wasn't injured on the play.
Bettman's ruling on the appeal is final. Players only have the right to a subsequent appeal to an independent arbitrator on suspensions of six or more games.
The Maple Leafs have gone a perfect 4-0-0 with Rielly out of the lineup, earning wins against St. Louis (twice), Philadelphia and Anaheim.
The 29-year-old will be eligible to return to the lineup when the Leafs visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.